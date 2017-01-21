TIME Politics Donald Trump

Watch Live: The Women’s March on Washington

Thousands are expected to protest following the inauguration of President Trump

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, protesters took the streets of the nation’s capitol, voicing opposition to his presidency.

An even larger demonstration is scheduled to take place Saturday in the form of the Women’s March on Washington, a protest that has combined the efforts of a variety of progressive causes. Thousands of women are expected to participate in the march, some traveling across the country to get to Washington, D.C.

Tune back here later Saturday morning for a livestream of the march.

