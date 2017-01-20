+ READ ARTICLE





Shortly after he was sworn-in as President of the United States, Donald Trump rounded up members of his family and the press in a room near the Senate floor to watch him take his first presidential actions—signing some paperwork.

Trump put his signature on three presidential documents, including a proclamation calling for a new National Day of Patriotism and formal nominations for his Cabinet and administration picks, just after he was officially inaugurated, his spokesman Sean Spicer said. He also signed into law a measure that allows retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to come closer to becoming the new Defense Secretary and suspended a housing order that would have benefitted people buying new homes, NBC Washington reports.



Trump then doled out the pens to members of Congress, according to the Associated Press.

About the same time, he fired off a series of tweets from his personal account, reiterating what he said during his first speech: that Americans have taken back power from the government. He said the day would be “remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” as he pledged to “bring back” America to its glory.

The Trump administration also updated the official White House website, writing that Trump is “committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies” of former President Barack Obama, including his Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives.

Trump later attended a luncheon hosted by Congress in the Capitol before heading to participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Later in the evening, he will be attending three official inaugural balls.