Former Vice President Joe Biden left Washington D.C. to return to Delaware on Amtrak after the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday.

“Back on Amtrak,” Biden said before boarding the train on Friday with his family.

Friday’s plans for Biden and his family included a welcome home ceremony in Wilmington.

Biden’s love for Amtrak has been well documented. As senator, he commuted between Delaware and D.C. almost every day by train.

The former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, plan to relocate to a small house in D.C. so that she can continue her work teaching English at the Northern Virginia Community College, the New York Times reported. The couple will still spend weekends in Delaware.

Watch Biden board the train above.