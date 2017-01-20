Pope Francis Has an Inauguration Day Message for President Donald Trump

+ READ ARTICLE





Pope Francis sent Donald Trump a message on the day of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. The Pope said he hopes that under Trump’s leadership, “America’s stature [will] continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor.”

“At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far-sighted and united political responses, I pray that our decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide,” he wrote.

The message was issued by the Vatican shortly after Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday. Read it in full below.