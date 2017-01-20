TIME Politics

Nigel Farage Is to Become a Political Pundit for Fox News

One of the most recognisable faces of the Brexit campaign will be coming to Fox News

Nigel Farage, the British politician whose campaign for ‘Brexit’ brought him into the orbit of President Donald Trump, is joining the Fox News Channel as a contributor.

The former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) will appear on political programming across Fox as well as on primetime on Fox Business Network, the network confirmed. Farage has apparently developed a warm relationship with Trump, after appearing with him onstage at a Mississippi rally in August. A photograph of the two at Trump Tower circulated on social media shortly after the U.S. election, notable particularly as Trump is yet to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Farage helped found UKIP in 1993 after leaving the U.K.’s Conservative Party in protest at the signing of the Maastricht Treaty. He was a prominent and influential voice calling for Britain to exit the EU, though not affiliated with the official Leave campaign. The former commodities trader has been a Member of the European Parliament since 1999 and has run unsuccessfully for a seat in the U.K. Parliament seven times.

Fox News has also recently hired back controversial pundit Bob Beckel and replaced the outgoing Megyn Kelly with Tucker Carlson.

