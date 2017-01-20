TIME Newsfeed viral

The Internet Gets Emotional About the Obamas’ Exit With #ThankYouObamas

People have all of the feelings.

Donald J. Trump may now be president, but the Obama era is long from forgotten. His supporters are taking to social media to express their emotions about what’s next—and reflect on Obama’s eight years at the White House. On Twitter, users are sending out a mix of heartfelt and funny messages to the departing president, the First Lady, Michelle Obama, and their children, from commemorative screenshots to memes.

Here, a collection of what people are saying as the Obamas make their exit:

 

