The Internet Is Having a Field Day With These Kellyanne Conway Outfit Memes

"Nice of Molly the American Girl doll to let Kellyanne Conway raid her closet"

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming counselor and close aide Kellyanne Conway wore a red, white and blue coat and red hat that she dubbed “Trump Revolutionary Wear” on Friday morning for Trump’s inauguration.

Conway, the strategist who managed Trump’s presidential campaign, laughed and did a quick patriotic dance when reporters asked her about her color block wool coat. “Oh it’s just Gucci,” she said of the designer outerwear, which retails for $3,600.

“The Trump presidency will have something for everyone,” Conway went on to tell NBC Bay Area. She then mentioned some of Trump’s campaign promises, including reforming taxes and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

But it was the statement-making getup that has lit up the internet. See some of the reactions below.

Some users thought the look invited comparison to Paddington Bear’s blue Duffel coat and red :

Or Kirsten Dunst in the 1999 beauty pageant movie Drop Dead Gorgeous:

A business opportunity:

A mascot:

An American Girl doll was a popular choice:

Others saw a nutcracker:

One user created a this work of art:

