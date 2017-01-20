



President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming counselor and close aide Kellyanne Conway wore a red, white and blue coat and red hat that she dubbed “Trump Revolutionary Wear” on Friday morning for Trump’s inauguration.

Conway, the strategist who managed Trump’s presidential campaign, laughed and did a quick patriotic dance when reporters asked her about her color block wool coat. “Oh it’s just Gucci,” she said of the designer outerwear, which retails for $3,600.

“The Trump presidency will have something for everyone,” Conway went on to tell NBC Bay Area. She then mentioned some of Trump’s campaign promises, including reforming taxes and repealing the Affordable Care Act.



But it was the statement-making getup that has lit up the internet. See some of the reactions below.

