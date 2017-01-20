TIME Politics Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Shares Hopeful Message From Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Win McNamee—Getty Images Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

"I will never stop believing in our country"

Hillary Clinton shared a hopeful message Friday as she awaited the official inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who beat her months ago in a grueling race for the nation’s highest public office.

Clinton was among the thousands who gathered near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where Trump is set to soon take his oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future,” the former Democratic presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.

