Hillary Clinton Shares Hopeful Message From Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Hillary Clinton shared a hopeful message Friday as she awaited the official inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who beat her months ago in a grueling race for the nation’s highest public office.

Clinton was among the thousands who gathered near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where Trump is set to soon take his oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future,” the former Democratic presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.