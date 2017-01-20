TIME Politics White House

Kellyanne Conway Says Donald Trump Plans to Sign Executive Orders on Inauguration Day

Conway says repealing Obamacare, tax reform and rolling back environmental regulations are on Trump's to-do list

Kellyanne Conway, who Donald Trump recently named counselor to the president, says that president-elect Donald Trump will “take a couple of executive actions” after he enters office on Friday.

The president-elect’s former campaign manager told CBS News that by Monday “you’ll see him rolling back some of the job-killing regulations” that Trump believes are “unconstitutional.”

“He’s got a five or six-point plan in short order,” Conway said. “Repealing and replacing Obamacare, regulatory reviews, tax reform…We’re looking for cooperation across the aisle.” When asked whether hr plans to also roll back environmental regulations, she replied, “Possibly, yes.”

