TIME Newsfeed Television

Seth Meyers Jokes That Trump’s Inauguration Day Will End With an Impeachment Hearing

"Noon swearing-in, 3 p.m. inaugural parade, 6 p.m. impeachment hearing"

Leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, Seth Meyers took some time to predict how his first hours in office will play out.

During the “A Closer Look” segment of Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, the host joked that the day’s festivities will conclude with an impeachment hearing, showing a clip in which the chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush deemed Trump’s business conflicts unconstitutional. “I guess that explains the schedule,” Meyers said. “Noon swearing-in, 3 p.m. inaugural parade, 6 p.m. impeachment hearing.”

Meyers also had fun with Trump’s lack of A-list inaugural performers, joking about desperate attempts to get notable names. “You get an ambassadorship for booking an inauguration performer?,” he said. “If that were the case, you can bet Chris Christie would be cold-calling everyone in the Los Angeles phone book — ‘Please, Rihanna, if you do this, I could be ambassador to Chile, and I love Chili’s!'”

Watch the full clip above.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team