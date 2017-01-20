President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming counselor and close aide Kellyanne Conway wore a patriotic outfit that she called “Trump Revolutionary Wear” on the morning of Trump’s inauguration.

Conway, who had managed Trump’s presidential campaign, laughed and did a quick dance when she told reporters her red, white and blue jacket was made by Gucci and was meant to celebrate her boss’s rise to the nation’s highest public office.

“The Trump presidency will have something for everyone,” Conway said, according to video published by NBC Bay Area. She then listed several of Trump’s campaign promises, including reforming taxes and repealing Obamacare.