Clouds and rain are expected in Washington, D.C. at the moment Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasts show that there is an 89% chance of rain for noon, when the inauguration will be held at the U.S. Capitol, USA Today reports.The weather service, AccuWeather and the Weather Channel all predict the temperature at noon to be about 45 degrees. “Rain jackets and umbrellas will be essential,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Kyle Brown. Trump has said that he has a feeling tere will be “beautiful” weather on Inauguration Day, despite the forecast.

The National Park Service tweeted that collapsible umbrellas will now be allowed along the Inauguration parade route.

The National Weather Service predicts mild weather for Saturday, when the Women’s March on Washington will be held.