TIME World Gambia

Gambia’s Leader Has Been Told to Cede Power or Be Forced Out

GAMBIA-POLITICS-VOTE-UNREST
Marco Longari—AFP/Getty Images Defeated Gambian President Yahya Jammeh listens to one of his aides in Banjul on Nov. 29, 2016.

His successor has already been sworn in, but Yahya Jammeh refuses to relinquish power

(DAKAR, Senegal) — Gambia’s defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon Friday or he will be dislodged by a regional force that has already moved into the country, West African officials said.

If Jammeh refuses to leave Gambia by midday the regional troops will force him out, said Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.

A West African regional force including tanks moved into Gambia Thursday evening and has met no resistance, said de Souza. The regional force charged into Gambia after the inauguration of Adama Barrow as the country’s new president and the U.N. Security Council voted to approve the regional military intervention.

Read More: What to Know About the Gambian Dictator Refusing to Hand Over Power

Barrow, who won Gambia’s presidential election in December, was sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, where he was for his safety.

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team