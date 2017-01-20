



Alec Baldwin took his Donald Trump impression outside Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H at a rally protesting the president-elect’s imminent inauguration.

“I just want to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom — I have to pee,” Baldwin-as-Trump said at the Thursday night rally in New York City. “But I’m holding it in, holding it in. I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight; I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”



Baldwin dropped into his normal speaking voice to address the Columbus Circle crowd, speaking out against the inner circle of the upcoming 45th President of the United States.

“Donald Trump and [White House Chief Strategist] Steve Bannon and [Vice President-elect] Mike Pence and all these people that are part of the Trump administration, they think that you are going to lay down. Are you going to lay down?” the 30 Rock star yelled to cheers. “One thing they don’t realize is that New Yorkers never lay down. You say whatever you want to about this city, and New Yorkers never lay down. Are you going to fight? Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?”

The event, dubbed We Stand United, was scheduled to feature appearances from Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Michael Moore, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo, Rev. Al Sharpton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and more. Before Baldwin took the stage, De Niro spoke out against Trump, reading fake Trump tweets about De Niro. The two-time Oscar winner later explicitly blasted Trump: “He’s a bad example of this country, this city.”

Baldwin then shifted away from Trump-specific topics. He supported the IDNYC program and then advocated for informing children on the state of the world.

“My wife [Hilaria] and I have three little children. For all of you out there who have children, they’re never too young for you to start to teach them about what’s going on here. They’re never too young for you to teach them what a real American is,” Baldwin said. “An American wants full participation and full transparency of their government, and we’ve never been further from that than we are now. These people are a disgrace! They are a disgrace to everything you and I believe in. But there is hope, and the hope is us and us fighting. 100 days of resistance.”

For good measure, Baldwin returned to his Trump voice before departing: “I’m going to go to the Russian consulate right now and take a piss. A really super, super strong one.”

Watch a live stream of rally above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com