Three people have been reported dead and 20 injured after a car sped erratically down a busy street in central Melbourne, striking pedestrians.

According to local newspaper the Age, police have arrested a man following the incident near Bourke Street Mall, a popular shopping destination in the city’s Central Business District.

“A male deliberately drove into pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall. We have three deceased and 20 injured,” a police spokesperson said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“We believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region. We have the offender in custody. I can also confirm this is not a CT related incident,” the police added.

Photographs of the dented maroon vehicle reportedly involved in the incident have appeared on social media, along with videos shot near the scene, including at least one that purports to show the arrest of the driver.

Reports of gunfire also emerged soon after the incident. A woman who was eating at a nearby cafe told the Age that she had heard five gunshots and that police had told her an assailant was shooting at people.

Police say the situation has now been contained, however.

This is a developing story.

[The Age]