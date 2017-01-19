TIME World

One Dead, 20 Injured After Car Rams Pedestrians in Melbourne Shopping Street

Police confirm that one man has been arrested

One person has been reported dead and 20 injured after a car sped erratically down a busy street in central Melbourne, striking pedestrians.

According to local newspaper the Age, police have arrested a man following the incident near Bourke Street Mall, a popular shopping destination in the city’s Central Business District.

Photographs of the dented maroon vehicle reportedly involved in the incident have appeared on social media, along with videos shot near the scene, including at least one which purports to show the arrest of the driver.

Reports of gunfire have also emerged. A woman who was eating at a nearby cafe told the Age that she had heard five gunshots and that police had told her an assailant was shooting at people.

Police say the situation has now been contained, however.

This is a developing story.

[The Age]

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team