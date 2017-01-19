President-elect Donald Trump may haven spoken too hastily when he said it was “very seldom” for incoming U.S. presidents to celebrate their inaugurations at the Lincoln Memorial.

The incoming commander-in-chief had been touting the thousands of supporters who showed up to watch him speak Thursday when he made the remarks at a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Toby Keith and Three Doors Down were among the musical acts at the concert.

“So many people have poured into Washington, D.C. This started out tonight being a small, little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom,” Trump said.

However, both of his predecessors have hosted inaugural events at the Lincoln Memorial. President Barack Obama held a star-studded celebration (including Beyonce and Bruce Springstein) at the national monument in 2009. He followed suit from President George W. Bush who held his inaugural opening ceremony on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2001.