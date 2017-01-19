TIME Entertainment remembrance

Miguel Ferrer, NCIS: Los Angeles and Twin Peaks Star, Dies at 61

Actor Miguel Ferrer attends the PaleyFest 2015 fall TV preview of "NCIS: Los Angeles" at The Paley Center for Media on September 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ferrer died of cancer

Miguel Ferrer, who starred on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles, died of cancer Thursday at the age of 61. The actor passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in his home surrounded Thursday morning.

The son of Rosemary Clooney and Jose Ferrer, he started working in music before transitioning to acting. He played drums for a variety of bands and toured with his mother and Bing Crosby.

His 37-year acting career began with small roles on Magnum P.I., CHiPS, and Cagney and Lacey. In the 1990s, he played FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on Twin Peaks, a role he reprised for the show’s upcoming Showtime revival. He later played Dr. Garret Macy on NBC’s Crossing Jordan, and, for the past five years, he has starred on NCIS: Los Angeles as Assistant Director Owen Granger.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” said showrunner R. Scott Gemmill in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

Ferrer is survived by his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

