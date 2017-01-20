Watch Live: Donald Trump Is Inaugurated President of the United States

+ READ ARTICLE

Donald Trump will ascend to the highest office in the nation on Friday when he is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., starts about 9:30 a.m. E.T. near the Capitol Building. Musical performances kick off the festivities before the incoming commander-in-chief formally takes his oath of office at about noon.

The official swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. E.T., with prayers and readings from religious leaders. Mike Pence will be sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas before Trump is sworn in as President by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Tune back in here for a livestream at about 9:30 a.m.