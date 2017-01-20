+ READ ARTICLE





Over a million people flocked to the National Mall to witness the 58th Annual Presidential Inauguration. Honored guests ranging from decorated war heroes to elected government officials watched from their seats situated on the western front of the U.S. Capitol, as Donald Trump took the oath of office and delivered his inaugural address.

This 360-degree time lapse places the viewer on Capitol Hill the night before the inauguration. Watch the sun rise over the last few moments of preparation before Trump takes the stage.

To view this video on your mobile device, download the latest version of the Youtube mobile app. If you already have the YouTube mobile app, click this link to open the video. When using Youtube 360°, you can watch the footage from any point of view. Simply, drag your finger on your screen or move your phone in any pattern.