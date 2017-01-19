TIME Newsfeed Athletes

Watch Serena Williams Making This Reporter Apologize in The Ultimate Queen Move

"That wasn't very kind"

Following her defeat of Lucie Safarova in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open Thursday, Serena Williams didn’t appreciate one reporter’s criticism of her play.

After the moderator opened the floor for questions during her post-match press conference, Williams shut down comments from the first reporter called on, who dubbed her performance “scrappy” and full of unforced errors. “I think that’s a very negative thing to say,” she responded. “Are you serious?”

The tennis superstar then went on to ask if he wanted to apologize, which he quickly did. “Thank you very much,” she said. “That was a great performance. I played well. She’s a former top-10 player. The last time we played together was the finals of a Grand Slam.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has been completely honest with reporters. During a press conference at the 2015 U.S. Open, she had the she gave a flawlessly candid response when asked why she wasn’t smiling after her victory over sister Venus Williams.

Watch the full Australian Open clip below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team