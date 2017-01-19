To commemorate President Barack Obama’s final day in office, Ellen DeGeneres spent a few minutes of Thursday’s episode of The Ellen Show saying goodbye to him and First Lady Michelle Obama.

DeGeneres began the segment by thanking POTUS for everything he accomplished during his White House tenure, including legalizing gay marriage.”I want to personally thank him for changing my life,” she said. “I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife [Portia de Rossi]. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle.”

She then aired a special tribute montage featuring clips from her many encounters with the First Couple over the years.

Watch the full video below.