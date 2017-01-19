TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

Now There’s a College Course on the ‘Politics of Kanye West’ Featuring a Special Taylor Swift Segment

The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 2
Taylor Hill—Getty Images for The Meadows QUEENS, NY - OCTOBER 02: Kanye West performs during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on October 2, 2016 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows)

The syllabus includes a full segment on the infamous Taylor Swift VMA moment

For those looking to discuss the cultural effects of musical artist and Twitter enthusiast Kanye West, Washington University is now teaching a class on the mercurial rapper.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dr. Jeffrey McCune, an associate professor in the African-American Studies and the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies departments at the university will teach the course (titled “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics”) and it will focus on how West’s influence in hip hop can be used as a vehicle to explore topics and interests beyond the genre.

The course will tackle everything from the intersections of hip hop and sexuality to the infamous Taylor Swift MTV Video Music Awards moment; McCune also noted that the course is a “good way to get students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality, and culture.” He also thinks that the timing of the course couldn’t be more relevant given West’s current space in popular culture.

I knew my students had connections to Kanye,” he said. “They’re always referencing his music and performances and videos and fashion. What better time than now to take seriously Kanye West as a cultural icon? I’m always interested in how he’s pushing whatever boundaries.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team