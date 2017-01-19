TIME Politics Donald Trump

Watch Live: Donald Trump and Mike Pence Attend Arlington Wreath-Laying Ceremony

The president-elect's inauguration events are beginning

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are attending their first official inaugural events Thursday afternoon, beginning with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath-laying is an inauguration tradition that honors America’s veterans.

Afterward, the president-elect will head to a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” ahead of the official inauguration tomorrow.

Watch the live feed above to see the ceremony, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by Trump’s speech at the celebration.

