Here Is a Complete Schedule of All the Donald Trump Inauguration Events





Donald Trump will be inaugurated as president of the United States on Friday, but that’s far from the only event happening this week to mark the country’s transition of power.

Inauguration events started Thursday and will run through the weekend. There are also anti-Trump protests planned in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

Here is a full list of all official inauguration events happening over the next few days:

Thursday, Jan. 19

10:35 a.m. — “Voices of the People” event

This daylong public concert at the Lincoln Memorial kicks off Thursday morning and serves as a welcome celebration. It will feature groups such as the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers.



3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Wreath Laying Ceremony

President-elect Trump will participate in a private event at Arlington National Cemetery.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration”

Trump will speak at the Lincoln Memorial in the second part of the morning’s celebration. The afternoon event will also feature acts such as country star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down.

Friday, Jan. 20

9:30 a.m. ­— Musical guests begin performing

The inauguration ceremony begins at the west front of the Capitol Building with musical performances.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and religious leaders will offer prayers and readings. Then, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Trump will by sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

After the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon in the Capitol. Then, Trump will participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

7 p.m. — Inaugural balls

Trump, Pence, and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls on Friday evening. Two balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the third, the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will take place at the National Building Museum.

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — National Prayer Service

Trump and Pence will participate in an interfaith prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral.