Watch Vin Diesel Audition for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

Vin Diesel may be known for being fast and furious, but he really just wants to sing (and maybe dance).

When the actor stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday, he begged James Corden for a chance to audition for Carpool Karaoke. Corden was more than willing to let the XXXstar try out. However, because the show is designed around singers like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber (and Michelle Obama, of course) singing along to their own music, the question was what would Corden and Diesel sing in the car?

Luckily, Diesel came prepared for that question. With a little help from Corden, Diesel proved his mettle, by singing a few bars from “Consider Yourself” from the 1960 musical.

The audience cheered the performance, and Diesel turned to them to ask, “How many of you wish you could do Carpool Karaoke? Am I entitled? Can I get a shot here? Can I do Carpool Karaoke? Can I do it in New York City in my hometown?”

After that audition, Corden just might consider it.

