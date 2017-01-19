Here’s a Great Reason to Dust Off Your Wii U

This will hold you over until the Nintendo Switch is out
Quick, name your five favorite N64 games. Star Fox 64 is somewhere in there, right? Well then I’ve got great news for you.
The classic Nintendo space shooter is doing a barrel roll onto the Wii U virtual console this week, the company says. It was previously available as a Wii U downloadable in Europe, but this is the first time it’s showing up stateside. This particular nostalgia trip will run you $9.99.
Alongside the recently released NES Classic Edition, this should be enough to tide Nintendo fans over until the Switch console is released in early March — especially if you were disappointed by the Wii U’s Star Fox Zero. Fair warning: It isn’t yet clear if your Wii U virtual console purchases will carry over to the Switch.