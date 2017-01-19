



Kristen Bell‘s been a part of the entertainment industry for years, but just because she’s in the spotlight doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have her share of snafus.

The actor experienced technical difficulties during her speech to introduce and honor Tyler Perry with the Favorite Humanitarian award at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night. Once the teleprompter went out, Bell remained calm and was transparent with the audience about her struggle.

“I feel like just a moment ago I really pulled the curtain and showed some vulnerability,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I was, in fact, using a teleprompter, and I’m embarrassed that I didn’t memorize it.”

However, she didn’t linger on the topic, choosing instead highlight Perry and his good deeds. Perry, for his part, accepted his award and presented a $100,000 donation from Enterprise Car Rental to the Global Medical Relief Fund.

“What I have found, and what is so important to me right now,” he said, “is that as I look at the state of the world and the state of our country and everything that is going on, it is so important that we know no matter how dark it gets, we all have to be light for each other.”

Watch the full speech below.