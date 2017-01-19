TIME Ideas Innovation

This Soft Robot Will Pump Your Heart For You

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

These are today's best ideas

1. This soft robot will pump your heart for you.

By Leah Burrows at the Harvard Paulson School of Engineering

2. To save the U.S. military, the next secretary of defense should ban PowerPoint.

By Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in The Week

3. Put youth who break the law where they belong: in a great school.

By Andre Perry in the Hechinger Report

4. Do we trust our phones more than we trust each other?

By Kostadin Kushlev in The Conversation

5. National security is the reason we have ethics rules for government officials. That’s worth remembering.

By Susan Hennessey in Lawfare

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Tap to read full story

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team