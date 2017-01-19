The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This soft robot will pump your heart for you.

By Leah Burrows at the Harvard Paulson School of Engineering

2. To save the U.S. military, the next secretary of defense should ban PowerPoint.

By Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in The Week

3. Put youth who break the law where they belong: in a great school.

By Andre Perry in the Hechinger Report

4. Do we trust our phones more than we trust each other?

By Kostadin Kushlev in The Conversation

5. National security is the reason we have ethics rules for government officials. That’s worth remembering.

By Susan Hennessey in Lawfare

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.