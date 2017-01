+ READ ARTICLE

Sean Spicer, President-elect Donald Trump‘s incoming White House press secretary, is set to give a press briefing on Thursday morning, just one day before Trump’s inauguration.

Trump is set to take office on Friday, after pre-inauguration events on Thursday that include a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

Watch Spicer’s briefing live above starting at 9:30 a.m.