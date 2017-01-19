Obamacare Is More Popular Than Ever, Poll Finds

+ READ ARTICLE





More Americans hold positive views about Obamacare than hold negative views for the first time since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, according to a new poll from CNN/ORC.

The results found that 49% of people polled favored the law—slightly more than the 47% who opposed it. The responses show people may not have known what they got until it was (almost) gone, because every previous poll has seen more people oppose the law, CNN reports. It was the first time in at least 18 polls since March 2010 that people favored the healthcare law, according to CNN.

Obamacare’s newfound popularity is coupled with how 82% of respondents believe it is at least somewhat likely that President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will repeal and replace the healthcare law, the poll found.

Although the portion of uninsured Americans has reached an all-time low under Obamacare, more people polled felt it has been a failure (37%) than a success (23%). The largest portion of respondents, 38%, said it was still too soon to tell.

CNN/ORC International conducted the poll of 1,000 people over the phone between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17, and it has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

[CNN]