TIME World Italy

Many Feared Dead After an Avalanche Strikes a Hotel in Italy

Rescuers have struggled to reach the area through harsh weather and roads blocked by snow and debris

Many people are missing and feared dead after an avalanche struck a hotel in central Italy’s Abruzzo region.

The BBC reports that the avalanche appears to have been triggered by an earthquake on Wednesday. Rescuers have struggled overnight to reach the remote resort near the Gran Sasso mountain.

Local media cited by the BBC quoted the head of the rescue team, Antonio Crocetta, as saying there were “many deaths” at the site. Italy’s civil protection agency says 30 people missing, according to the Associated Press.

Nearby residents reportedly alerted emergency services after the roof of the building had partially collapsed. Rescuers arrived on the scene by ski around 4 a.m., after delays caused by harsh weather and roads blocked by snow and debris.

Four earthquakes struck central Italy on Wednesday, causing tremors overnight amid a snowstorm.

[BBC]

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team