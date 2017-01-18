TIME Entertainment Music

Listen to Fiona Apple’s Donald Trump Protest Anthem Tiny Hands

We Rock With Standing Rock
Scott Dudelson—Getty Images Singer Fiona Apple performs onstage during the "We Rock with Standing Rock" benefit concert on Dec.18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

The song is meant to serve as a chant for protesters speaking out against the President-elect

Fiona Apple is gearing up for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington with a new song, titled “Tiny Hands.”

The singer-songwriter teamed up with composer Michael Whalen to create the minute-long track, which Apple recorded on her phone and released Tuesday. The song, which references Donald Trump, is meant to serve as a chant for protesters speaking out against the President-elect, whose inauguration takes place Friday in Washington, D.C.

Sampling Trump’s own words from the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump made vulgar comments about women, Apple sings, “We don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants.”

Apple previously attacked Trump during the holiday season in a parody of Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song,” with the iconic openings lines altered: “Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire/as he keeps nipping at his foes/You’ll cry creepy uncle/every time he arrives/for he keeps clawing at your clothes.”

Trump has denied all accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Hear the song below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

 

