Disney-Pixar fans love to consider the interconnectedness of the animated universe; there are all kinds of theories on the unified timeline that brings everything from modern American Toy Story to fantastical Scottish Brave into the same plane of existence. Now, serious Pixar sleuths have compiled a master mashup of hidden Easter eggs that show off nods to other movies as it speeds through clips from Ratatouille, Finding Dory, Cars, WALL-E, The Incredibles, and many more.

Between a Nemo plush toy popping up in Monsters University to an appearance from Inside Out‘s Riley in the Finding Dory aquarium, there are dozens of ingenious ways that the filmmakers have suggested continuity across storylines. Interestingly, the official Toy Story Facebook page shared this master cut by Oh My Disney. So it looks like the wizards behind the curtain might officially approve of these theories after all.