Late Night TelevisionVanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon Sang the Friends Theme Like You've Never Heard It
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
TravelThese Are the Best Carry-On Suitcases
USA, New Jersey, Woman ready to go on vacations
moviesThe Lord of the Rings Cast Recreated One of the Movie's Most Epic Scenes and It's Hilarious
MSDLOOF EC014
viralThe Internet Is Crazy for This Enthusiastic Dancing Winnie-the-Pooh Meme
"Winnie The Pooh" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
VIEW GALLERY | 7 PHOTOS
Muhammad Ali, flanked by promoter Don King and his manager Herbert Muhammad, is received by Mobutu Sese Seko, president of Zaire, wearing his characteristic leopard-skin hat. The despotic Mobutu readily put up the $10 million combined purse, knowing that the fight would bring Zaire to the international sporting stage.Neil Leifer—Sports Illustrated, courtesy of Taschen
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Muhammad Ali, flanked by promoter Don King and his manager Herbert Muhammad, is received by Mobutu Sese Seko, president of Za
... VIEW MORE
1 of 7
photography

The Story Behind the 'Rumble in the Jungle' Fight

Bianca Silva
10:29 PM UTC

It was advertised as "The Rumble in the Jungle." The 25-year old powerhouse vs. the aging 32-year old. The late Muhammed Ali and George Foreman were preparing to duke it out on the ring in Kinshasa, Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo to an audience of 60,000 on October 30, 1974 for the heavyweight championship title.

President Mobutu Sese Seko, who wanted Zaire to be in the spotlight, had secured a $10 million purse to host the event and split the cash evenly amongst the two. Everything was at stake for these egos. It was Ali's chance to show the world his fighting spirit never wavered and Foreman's chance to further cement his invincibility and remain undefeated by taking down the greatest. To celebrate Norman Mailer's birthday today, we look back at the legendary matchup through his 1975 book The Fight, which features images by Sports Illustrated's Neil Leifer and Ali's official photographer Howard Bingham.

The Fight book cover, George-Foreman-Muhammad Ali
Norman Mailer The Fight book cover. Courtesy of Taschen 

The 234-page book is packed with a combination of colorized and black-and-white images of the two over the course of several weeks as they adjusted to Zaire's tropical climate for the big night. Mailer, who wrote the book and often described his role in the third person, Bingham and Leifer, all whom have developed a steady relationship with the boxers throughout the years, were given unlimited access to their training and downtime.

Ali's boisterous demeanor guided him in connecting with the public who were ecstatic upon his arrival. He would often make trips to Kinshasa and even let them run alongside him through the streets. Foreman on the other hand was serious and unrelenting even after suffering a cut above his right eye during training which caused the match to be moved back from September to October.

Norman Mailer The Fight interior spreads. Photos by Neil Leifer.
Norman Mailer The Fight interior spreads. Photos by Neil Leifer. Courtesy of Taschen 

The Fight has stood against the test of time, often being praised by critics as one of the best and most interesting boxing works to date.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME