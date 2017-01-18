TIME World United Kingdom

Boris Johnson Compared France’s President to a World War II Guard

INDIA-BRITAIN-POLITICS
Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson speaks during the second day of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Jan. 18, 2017.

The U.K.'s gaffe-prone top diplomat has yet again caused controversy

A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May has defended Boris Johnson after Britain’s Foreign Secretary compared French President François Hollande to a World War Two guard administering “punishment beatings”.

The famously gaffe-prone Johnson was asked, during a trip to India, about a comment made by an aide of Hollande’s stating that the U.K. should not expect a better trading relationship with the E.U. after leaving it, the Press Association reports. “If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anyone who chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War Two movie, then I don’t think that’s the way forward,” Johnson said.

Opposition figures were quick to object to his choice of language. “We are all aware that the Foreign Secretary has a habit of making wild and inappropriate comments,” a Labour Party spokesman said. “Talking about World War Two in that context is another one of those.” Johnson has previously caused controversy by suggesting that President Obama’s “part-Kenyan” heritage had led him to remove a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, decried Johnson’s comments via Twitter and called on Theresa May to condemn them.

May’s spokeswoman dismissed the outcry as a “hyped-up media report”. “He was in no way suggesting that anyone was a Nazi,” she said.

[Press Association]

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team