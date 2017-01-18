TIME Newsfeed Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Says the Election ‘Out-Circused’ the Actual Circus

It’s what happens when the circus is too close to reality

Jimmy Kimmel has a guess as to why Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closed after more than 100 years in operation—and it had to do with elephants. Specifically, elephants and donkeys.

The Oscars host jokes that the “the Greatest Show on Earth” takes place far from the Big Top and instead can be found on the campaign trail. In an interview with Deadline, Kimmel discussed the presidential election, the battle between the Democratic and Republican parties, and the swirling madness of the political campaign that took over the nation for the better part of 2016. “It’s easily the most interesting election and [election] result that we’ve had in my lifetime. It’s nothing if not interesting,” said Kimmel.

“The whole thing is a daily circus. I think that’s why Ringling Brothers closed down. They’ve been out-circused,” he said.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close in May.

