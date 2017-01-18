TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Watching Ben Affleck Express His True Feelings About Being Turned Into ‘Sad Affleck’ Is Pure Joy

"Hello darkness, my old friend"

Ben Affleck clearly doesn’t enjoy being turned into a meme.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the Batman v Superman star was asked what he learned from making the superhero blockbuster, prompting him to bring up “Sad Affleck” — an edited viral video that circulated from a March interview in which Affleck sat silently while his co-star Henry Cavill answered a question about Dawn of Justice’s negative reviews.

“It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” he said. “That’s one thing I learned.”

Watch the full clip below.

