Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump’s Dispute of Low Approval Rating

President-elect Donald Trump has been dismissing findings about his historically-low approval rating on Twitter lately, so Stephen Colbert used his monologue during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show to mock the president-elect’s tweets.

“He’s got the lowest approval rating of any incoming president in modern history, but hey it’s not a popularity contest and neither was the election,” Colbert said. On Tuesday, Trump, whose approval ratings recently hit a low of 40%, according to new polls, tweeted “The same people who did the phony election polls and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.”

“Yes, evidently any bad news for Trump is rigged,” Colbert said, referencing the tweet. The host even created a fake Trump tweet of his own in the event of rain on inauguration day. “Fake weather. Clouds are rigged. Apologize!”

Colbert also took on Trump’s tweet attacking Democratic Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis on Twitter Saturday with another parody tweet that lampooned the incoming President’s comments on President Barack Obama and Senator John McCain, this time with an Easter twist.

“Loser Jesus dead for 3 days and then we’re supposed to believe he just wakes up? Fake news. I like gods who don’t die. Where’s the rebirth certificate?”

