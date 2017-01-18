The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How wisdom teeth are fueling the opioid epidemic.

By Melissa Pandika in Ozy

2. This quick blood test could diagnose a concussion—and help athletes know when it’s safe to compete again.

By Meredith Wadman in Science

3. Could you eat your way out of a mild depression?

By Rachel Kelly in the New Statesman

4. What if we could store summer’s heat and use it in the winter?

By Rainer Klose at EMPA

5. This public-private collaborative worker training approach could save American jobs.

By Derek Thompson in The Atlantic

