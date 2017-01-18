TIME Politics White House

Watch Live: Donald Trump Health Secretary Nominee Tom Price Faces Confirmation Hearing

The confirmation hearing begins at 10 a.m.

The Senate will begin confirmation hearings on Wednesday morning for Georgia Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Human Rights Campaign sent a letter to Congressional offices on Tuesday, raising concerns that Price would reverse protections for LGBT patients.

Price, an orthopedic surgeon, has been a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act, which Republican legislators are moving to repeal. Price has proposed replacement healthcare bills in Congress in the past.

Watch a live stream of Price’s hearing, which is set to begin at 10 a.m.

