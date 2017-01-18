+ READ ARTICLE





The Senate will begin confirmation hearings on Wednesday morning for Georgia Rep. Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Human Rights Campaign sent a letter to Congressional offices on Tuesday, raising concerns that Price would reverse protections for LGBT patients.

Price, an orthopedic surgeon, has been a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act, which Republican legislators are moving to repeal. Price has proposed replacement healthcare bills in Congress in the past.

Watch a live stream of Price’s hearing, which is set to begin at 10 a.m.