(Reuters) – Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU television reported on Wednesday, citing his office chief of staff.

Bush, 92, was in stable condition and “doing fine,” Jean Becker told the television station. Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days, Becker told KHOU.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the family spokesman Jim McGrath or the hospital where Bush was taken.

