TIME Newsfeed fashion

15 Times Michelle Obama Wore J. Crew

So. Many. Cardigans.

Among the many things that First Lady Michelle Obama will be remembered for, her personal style stands out. Her embrace of the American fashion industry was never more apparent than when she was wearing J. Crew, the affordable (as far as First Lady fashion goes) ready-to-wear line.

Throughout her eight years at the White House, she consistently relied on the brand’s easy-to-wear staple pieces like ballet flats, slim skirts, accessories like gloves and belts, and of course, those ubiquitous cardigans. Women across the nation could relate to the First Lady’s affinity for a cute sweater and a good deal. As we say goodbye to Obama, here’s a look back at her best style moments wearing J. Crew.

1 of 15

  • The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Michelle Obama
    NBC—NBC via Getty Images Michelle Obama during an interview with host Jay Leno on October 27, 2008 -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

    During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno ahead of the 2008 election, Obama wore an all-J. Crew look, where each piece retailed for under $200.

  • Barack Obama Is Sworn In As 44th President Of The United States
    Pool—Getty Images President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

    For the Inauguration parade, Obama paired a lemongrass Isabel Toledo dress and jacket with a pair of olive green J. Crew gloves.

  • President Obama And The First Lady Arrive At Downing Street
    Dan Kitwood—Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama arrives in Downing Street on April 1, 2009 in London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    The embellished J. Crew cardigan and mint green J. Crew pencil skirt that Obama wore on her first official trip to the U.K. as First Lady was instantly popular, with the cardigan selling out mere hours after she appeared in it.

  • Michelle Obama Visits Homeless Support Organization In DC
    Win McNamee—Getty Images WASHINGTON - MARCH 05: After serving lunch, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks to clients of Miriam's Kitchen which provides meals, case management services and housing support to nearly 250 homeless men and women March 5, 2009 in Washington, D.C. The visit was a part of the first lady's effort to connect with the Washington, D.C. community and also highlight the city's best practices. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    This solid pink J. Crew cardigan was the first of many that would become synonymous with the First Lady’s style.

  • Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden Volunteer for Feeding America
    Paul Morigi—2009 Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama, along with congressional spouses and volunteers, fills plastic bags with non-perishable food items for distribution at the Capitol Area Food Bank for Feeding America on April 29, 2009 in Washington , D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Sunshine Sachs & Associates)

    Obama paired a pair of relaxed chinos with a J. Crew preppy argyle print cardigan to volunteer at a food bank in 2009.

  • The First Lady Announces White House Mentoring Initiative For Students
    Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama speaks to a group of female students during an event to kick off a White House leadership and mentoring initiative in the State Dining Room at the White House November 2, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    Obama wore a playful iteration of her fashion staple, the cardigan, with a J. Crew animal print version.

  • Wreath-Laying At Tomb Of The Unknowns Commemorates Veterans Day
    Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama stands with Nancy Horst, wife of Brig. Gen. Karl Horst, during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery November 11, 2009 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    Obama’s cheery J. Crew blue tweed coat provided a splash of welcome color on an otherwise gloomy day.

  • US First Lady Michelle Obama (L) makes r
    TIM SLOAN—AFP/Getty Images US First Lady Michelle Obama (L) makes remarks during a visit to Hollin Meadows Elementary School on November 18, 2009 in Alexandria, Virginia.(TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Obama selected a J. Crew ruffled green blouse to wear while speaking at a school in Alexandria, Virginia.

  • First Lady Michelle Obama Meets With Ermine Erdogan, Wife Of The Prime Minister of Turkey
    The White House—Getty Images First Lady Michelle Obama (R) meets with Emine Erdogan, wife of the Prime Minister of Turkey in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, December 8, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samantha Appleton/White House via Getty Images)

    While meeting with Emine Erdogan, the wife of the Prime Minister of Turkey, Obama sported a J. Crew sand-colored dress and matching J. Crew cardigan.

  • Michelle Obama And Tom Vilsack Discuss New USDA Nutrition Standards For School Lunches
    Alex Wong—Getty Images U.S. first lady Michelle Obama joins students at the food line to pick up lunch items at the cafeteria of Parklawn Elementary School January 25, 2012 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    While having lunch at Parklawn Elementary School in 2012, the First Lady chose a comfortable J. Crew argyle sweater.

  • The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
    NBC—NBC via Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama during an interview with host Jay Leno on January 31, 2012 -- Photo by: Stacie McChesney/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    When The First Lady returned to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno she re-wore the J. Crew mint pencil skirt, nearly four years after she was spotted wearing it during a 2009 trip to the UK.

  • Democratic National Convention: Day 1
    Alex Wong—Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama takes the stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on September 4, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    During an appearance at the DNC in 2012, Obama chose to accessorize her custom Tracy Reese dress with a pair of J. Crew pink pumps.

  • Barack Obama Sworn In As U.S. President For A Second Term
    Mark Wilson—Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama and daughters, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama arrive during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    For the Barack Obama’s second presidential inauguration in 2013, the First Lady chose to accessorize her Thom Browne coat with a pair of J. Crew purple gloves and a J. Crew embellished belt for a high-low fashion look. Daughter Malia opted for a purple coat from J. Crew as well.

  • Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
    NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Host Jimmy Fallon with First Lady Michelle Obama during a skit on February 22, 2013 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the First Lady sported a J. Crew green and navy windowpane print cardigan and a pair of J. Crew ballet flats.

  • US-POLITICS-OBAMA
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images US President Barack Obama, daughter Malia Obama, US first lady Michelle Obama, and daughter Sasha Obama walk to Air Force One at Castle Airport June 19, 2016 in Merced County, California. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Obama opted for a breezy J. Crew gingham sundress during a summer trip to California.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team