15 Times Michelle Obama Wore J. Crew

So. Many. Cardigans.

Among the many things that First Lady Michelle Obama will be remembered for, her personal style stands out. Her embrace of the American fashion industry was never more apparent than when she was wearing J. Crew, the affordable (as far as First Lady fashion goes) ready-to-wear line.

Throughout her eight years at the White House, she consistently relied on the brand’s easy-to-wear staple pieces like ballet flats, slim skirts, accessories like gloves and belts, and of course, those ubiquitous cardigans. Women across the nation could relate to the First Lady’s affinity for a cute sweater and a good deal. As we say goodbye to Obama, here’s a look back at her best style moments wearing J. Crew.