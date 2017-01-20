TIME History Presidents

Donald Trump Is the 45th President. Can You Put All the U.S. Presidents in Order?

Donald Trump takes center stage Friday for his inauguration, becoming the 45th president of the United States. He follows in the footsteps of 44 others, all the way back to George Washington, who took the first oath of office in 1789.

When Trump swears on a Bible to protect and defend the Constitution, several of those former presidents will be in attendance: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, along with outgoing President Obama.

See how well you know the former commanders-in-chief by putting them in the correct order in the interactive below. Tap and drag the portraits to put each president under the dates he was in office:

