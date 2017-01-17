Robert De Niro appears to feel that those who are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States are justified.

During a Tuesday appearance on TODAY to promote his new Broadway musical A Bronx Tale, the 73-year-old actor was asked if he thinks the calls to oppose Friday’s inaugural events are “warranted.”

“Yeah, I think they are,” he told anchor Matt Lauer. “I think that whatever people do they should do it fully because there’s a lot of crazy stuff happening now — it’s just crazy. And maybe it’s an act and we’ll see once [Trump’s] in, but you know, everybody has to be on guard.”

De Niro was vocal about his stance on Trump leading up to the election, calling him, “a bulls—t artist … who doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” in an October interview for the #VoteYourFuture campaign.

Watch the full TODAY clip below.