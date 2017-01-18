These Are All the Books Nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Awards

Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith are among the nominees
The nominees for the National Book Critics Circle Awards were announced Tuesday, with established novelists Louise Erdrich, Michael Chabon, Zadie Smith, and Ann Patchett leading the fiction category.
Erdrich is nominated for LaRose, Chabon for Moonglow, Smith for Swing Time, Patchett for Commonwealth, and Adam Haslett for Imagine Me Gone. Notably excluded from the slate is Colson Whitehead‘s The Underground Railroad, which won this year’s National Book Award for Fiction and boasts high-profile fans like Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama.
The winners will be announced March 16 in New York City. In addition to the awards in Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Autobiography, Biography, and Criticism, the NBCC will present Margaret Atwood with The Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement, Yaa Gyasi with the John Leonard Prize for a first book (for her novel Homegoing), and Michelle Dean with the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing.
See the rest of the NBCC nominees below.
GENERAL NONFICTION
- Matthew Desmond, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City
- Ibram X. Kendi, Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America
- Jane Mayer, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right
- Viet Thanh Nguyen, Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War
- John Edgar Wideman, Writing to Save a Life: The Louis Till File
AUTOBIOGRAPHY
- Marion Coutts, The Iceberg
- Jenny Diski, In Gratitude
- Hope Jahren, Lab Girl
- Hisham Matar, The Return: Fathers, Sons, and the Land in Between
- Kao Kalia Yang, The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father
BIOGRAPHY
- Nigel Cliff, Moscow Nights: The Van Cliburn Story
- Ruth Franklin, Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
- Joe Jackson, Black Elk: The Life of an American Visionary
- Michael Tisserand, Krazy: George Herriman, a Life in Black and White
- Frances Wilson, Guilty Thing: A Life of Thomas De Quincey
POETRY
- Ishion Hutchinson, House of Lords and Commons
- Tyehimba Jess, Olio
- Bernadette Mayer, Works and Days
- Robert Pinsky, At the Foundling Hospital
- Monica Youn, Blackacre
CRITICISM
- Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide
- Mark Greif, Against Everything: Essays
- Alice Kaplan, Looking for The Stranger: Albert Camus and the Life of a Literary Classic
- Olivia Laing, The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone
- Peter Orner, Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live
