TIME Ideas Books

These Are All the Books Nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Awards

Harper/Hamish Hamilton

Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith are among the nominees

The nominees for the National Book Critics Circle Awards were announced Tuesday, with established novelists Louise Erdrich, Michael Chabon, Zadie Smith, and Ann Patchett leading the fiction category.

Erdrich is nominated for LaRose, Chabon for Moonglow, Smith for Swing Time, Patchett for Commonwealth, and Adam Haslett for Imagine Me Gone. Notably excluded from the slate is Colson Whitehead‘s The Underground Railroad, which won this year’s National Book Award for Fiction and boasts high-profile fans like Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama.

The winners will be announced March 16 in New York City. In addition to the awards in Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Autobiography, Biography, and Criticism, the NBCC will present Margaret Atwood with The Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement, Yaa Gyasi with the John Leonard Prize for a first book (for her novel Homegoing), and Michelle Dean with the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing.

See the rest of the NBCC nominees below.

GENERAL NONFICTION

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

BIOGRAPHY

POETRY

CRITICISM

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Tap to read full story

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team