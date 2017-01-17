Game of Thrones Fans Are Finding the Best Old Photos of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

Talk about a throwback
Maisie Williams seems to be getting more than she bargained for after making an online plea for fans to send her old photos of herself and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner.
The 19-year-old actress — who plays Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama — took to Twitter Monday to ask her followers to share pictures of the on-screen sisters from when the show first began. “Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young?,” she wrote. “They make me laugh so much.”
However, after receiving a barrage of hilarious shots, Williams apparently began to regret her request. “What have I done,” she tweeted mere minutes later.
Check out some of the best photos of the pair below.