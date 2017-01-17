TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Watch This 7-Year-Old Wow Audiences By Basically Becoming Taylor Swift

Signature moves? Check.

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor (real name: Xiamara Sophia Vigor) is already having a moment, thanks to a breakout performance as a pint-sized Taylor Swift lookalike for a Filipino TV talent show.

Arriving on the “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” stage in a bandleader outfit, Vigor proceeded to impress the judges and hype up the audience with an appropriately sassy Taylor-Swift-like rendition of the pop star’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” complete with dramatic costume change into a sparkly minidress and post-performance interview with the host.

Although she’s only seven, Vigor does not lack for stage presence and starlet-level confidence—nor is this her first go-round with the doppelgänger experience (and attendant fame). In 2015, she competed on a “Mini Me 2” segment in the Philippines—that time as Taylor Swift BFF and fellow pop princess Selena Gomez—and took home the top prize. The only question now: which music juggernaut will she choose to emulate next?

