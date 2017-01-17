How to Fix America’s Electoral System

These are today's best ideas
1. Here’s a real plan to fix America’s electoral system.
By Eric Maskin and Amartya Sen in the New York Review of Books
2. Lessons from online dating are helping computers save lives after organ transplants.
By Ariel Bogle in Mashable
3. Could this humble creature save dying coral reefs?
By Jackson Landers at Smithsonian
4. Cars are getting smarter to keep us safe. Unfortunately, car dealers aren’t keeping up.
By Aarian Marshall in Wired
5. Entrepreneurs are making big business out of sanitation in India.
By Devyani Singh in Impact Alpha
