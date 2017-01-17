TIME U.S. Crime

11-Year-Old Girl Among 8 People Shot During MLK Festivities in Miami

Miami MLK Park Shooting
Carl Juste—Miami Herald/AP A concerned mother is met by Miami-Dade police officers as she searches for her child after several were injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade, Fla., on, Jan. 16, 2017.

Five of the victims are teenage girls

Eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured Monday after shots rang out in a Miami park during a celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr., police said.

Panic erupted about 3:40 p.m. when shots were fired at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release. The victims included the 11-year-old, five teenage girls and two men, ages 20 and 30. All suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It’s also unclear what prompted the shooting. Police said two people have been detained “for questioning to determine their involvement, if any.”

Celebrants gathered at the park for a family festival following the city’s annual parade to pay tribute to the civil rights icon, according to CNN. The day’s festivities draw thousands of people each year, the Miami Herald reports.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team